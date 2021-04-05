Parsippany Municipal Race Gets Heavier

PARSIPPANY — As the filing deadline was approaching today many candidates submitted their petitions to run in the 2021 Elections for Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor and Council.

Mayor Michael Soriano and Councilwoman Janice McCarthy and Emily Peterson’s term will end on December 31, 2021. Democrats McCarthy and Peterson are not seeking re-election following a stormy relationship with Soriano.

Today, April 5, at 4:00 p.m. was the filing deadline by state statute.

Mayor Michael Soriano filed his petition this afternoon with running mates Cory Herbig and Judy Hernandez. Both Herbig and Hernandez lost a council race in 2019 against Republican candidates.

The first candidates entering the race on March 29, were Dr. Louis Valori, for Mayor; Justin Musella, for Township Council and Gary Martin for Township Council. The trio is running on the Republican ticket.

Former Mayor James Barberio filed his petition today at 12:05 p.m. Running as part of his team are Board of Education President Frank Neglia and Board Member Debbie Orme. Frank Neglia’s term on the Board of Education expires December 31, 2021, and Debbie Orme was just re-elected last November and her term expires December 31, 2023. If these candidates are successful in the general election, they must resign from the Board of Education. The trio is running on the Republican ticket.

Former Council Vice President Robert Peluso, also entered the race, by filing his petition today at 12:28 p.m. He is running solo, on the Republican ticket. Peluso ran for Mayor in the 2017 Primary and lost by 375 votes out of more than 5,100 cast. He served on the Township Council from 2014 through 2017.

“There continues to be a need for qualified and experienced people that listen to our families and voters. I was raised in Parsippany, purchased a home, and started my family right here in our community. I stand by my commitment and long-term record of active service to our Township and our residents. I look forward to your vote of confidence and continued support on June 8.” said Peluso, former Council VP. (He is the President Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of Economic Development Advisory Committee, coach, and a PTA Treasurer)

The Republican candidates will face off in the Primary Election to be held on Tuesday, June 8. The winners will face off Mayor Michael Soriano in the General Election to be held on Tuesday, November 2.

Michael Soriano ousted the two-term Republican Mayor James Barberio by 832 votes in 2017.

