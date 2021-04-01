Crackdown on Distracted Driving Begins

By
Frank L. Cahill
-
29

MORRIS COUNTY — April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Distracted driving is a dangerous epidemic on America’s roadways, say police. Statistics from the Office of the Attorney General show that from 2012 to 2016, nearly 800,000 crashed in New Jersey that involved a distracted driver. In New Jersey, driver inattention remains the most significant cause of fatal and incapacitating crashes. Distracted Driving is any activity that takes a person’s attention away from driving. These distractions include:

  • Texting
  • Using a cell phone or smartphone
  • Eating and drinking
  • Talking to passengers
  • Grooming
  • Reading, including maps
  • Using a navigation system
  • Watching a video
  • Adjusting a radio, CD player, or MP3 player

New Jersey law bans the use of a handheld cell phone while driving. Drivers who talk or text on a handheld cell phone while driving face a fine.

From April 1-21, 2021, police officers, will conduct special enforcement patrols targeting distracted drivers. The enforcement will take the form of roving patrols and fixed checkpoints.

