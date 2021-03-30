Celebrate Earth Day with a Weekend Clean Up

PARSIPPANY In honor of Earth Day, on Saturday, April 24, the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills is partnering with Jersey City to conduct a cleanup of the Boonton Reservoir. The 700-acre reservoir supplies water to Jersey City and is one of Parsippany’s most identifiable areas.

That same day, the Township will also be on hand for a garbage cleanup along with areas of North Beverwyck Road, Parsippany Road, and Vail Road.

Volunteers will be collecting plastic, garbage, and debris to clean up our community, and we need your help!

To Volunteer click here to register for the cleanup.

