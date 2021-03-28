Recent Homes Sales in Parsippany

By
Frank L. Cahill
-
695
5 Renault Drive, Parsippany was sold on January 29, 2021 for $610,000.

PARSIPPANY —  This single-family home located at 5 Renault Drive, Parsippany, was sold on January 29, 2021, for $610,000.  This property has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. This property has a lot size of 0.34 acres and was built in 1968. The listing agent was Adam Aguanno with Realty Executives Platinum, Parsippany. The property was listed on November 23, 2020, for $590,000.

Street # Street  Sale Price 
1193 S Beverwyck Rd  $                803,000
17 Beverly St  $                815,000
24 Schindler Ct  $                537,500
2467 Route 10, Bldg 43-8b  $                175,000
211 Fairview Pl  $                760,000
191-4 N Beverwyck Rd  $                170,000
2467 Route 10 Bldg19 Unit 5b  $                164,000
2 Kenneth Ln  $                525,000
2467 Route 10 Bldg35 5a  $                154,000
32 Ser Del Dr  $                615,000
350 Halsey Rd  $                360,000
2350 Route 10-D15  $                223,000
29 Gordon Cir  $                502,000
46 Morris Ave  $                325,000
2467 Route 10  $                235,000
2467 Route 10 14 4b  $                220,000
180-130 Littleton Rd  $                187,500
2467 Route 10 Bldg 39 3a  $                180,000
13 Chesapeake Ave  $                560,000
117 Kingston Rd  $                499,900
134 Everett Rd  $                445,000
199C-14 N Beverwyck Rd  $                140,000
42 Manito Ave  $                470,000
2467 Route 10, Building 35-6a  $                158,000
225 Intervale Rd  $                585,000
14 Rita Dr  $                485,000
118 Summerhill Dr  $                505,000
19 Southwood Dr  $                845,000
27 Grafton Dr  $                479,000
544 Allentown Rd  $                440,000
4 Kelley Ln  $                443,000
23 Calumet Ave  $                489,000
239 Summerhill Dr  $                435,000
2467 Route 10 Bldg 2 Unit 2b  $                165,000
25 Westminster Dr  $                555,000
130 Fox Hill Rd  $                440,000
53 Bound Brook Rd  $                340,000
4 Dogwood Lane  $                470,000
2467 Route 10  $                170,000
17 Nantes Rd  $                585,000
10 Manito Ave  $                400,000
1 Calumet Ave  $                344,000
15 Whitfield Pl  $                255,000
2350 Route 10 A23  $                136,000
111 Cardigan Ct  $                517,500
50 Dacotah Ave  $                360,000
2350 Route 10  $                150,000
2350 Route 10 Unit B33  $                159,000
8 Linda St  $                498,000
48 Gordon Cir  $                495,000
380 Old Bloomfield Ave  $                415,000
78 Hamburg Rd  $                301,500
2 Ferndale Dr  $                530,000
182 Fieldcrest Rd  $                569,000
31 Monett Ct  $                484,900
2350 Route 10 West D-9  $                184,900
5 Renault Dr  $                610,000
101 N Beverwyck Rd Unit 14  $                134,000
80 Hawkins Ave  $                555,000
29 Haddonfield Dr  $                545,000
94 Brooklawn Dr  $                605,000
31 Alloway Rd  $                427,000
2350 Route 10  $                163,500
17 Buckingham Rd  $                519,000
63 Wenonah Ave  $                380,000
1 New Hampshire Ct  $                492,000
242 Fox Hill Rd  $                485,000
2467 Route10  $                165,000
2467 Route 10 Bldg 31  $                240,000
2350 Route 10  $                167,000
4 Evan Ct  $                815,000
6 Cedar Ter  $                570,000
180-152 Littleton Rd  $                175,000
64 Longview Ave  $                400,000
1300 Littleton Rd  $                507,500
34 Keansburg Rd  $                370,000
176 Harrison Rd  $                430,000
59 Troy Rd  $                467,000
30 Beverly St  $                831,000
2467 Route 10  $                175,000

Comments

Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR