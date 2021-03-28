Recent Homes Sales in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — This single-family home located at 5 Renault Drive, Parsippany, was sold on January 29, 2021, for $610,000. This property has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. This property has a lot size of 0.34 acres and was built in 1968. The listing agent was Adam Aguanno with Realty Executives Platinum, Parsippany. The property was listed on November 23, 2020, for $590,000.

Street # Street Sale Price 1193 S Beverwyck Rd $ 803,000 17 Beverly St $ 815,000 24 Schindler Ct $ 537,500 2467 Route 10, Bldg 43-8b $ 175,000 211 Fairview Pl $ 760,000 191-4 N Beverwyck Rd $ 170,000 2467 Route 10 Bldg19 Unit 5b $ 164,000 2 Kenneth Ln $ 525,000 2467 Route 10 Bldg35 5a $ 154,000 32 Ser Del Dr $ 615,000 350 Halsey Rd $ 360,000 2350 Route 10-D15 $ 223,000 29 Gordon Cir $ 502,000 46 Morris Ave $ 325,000 2467 Route 10 $ 235,000 2467 Route 10 14 4b $ 220,000 180-130 Littleton Rd $ 187,500 2467 Route 10 Bldg 39 3a $ 180,000 13 Chesapeake Ave $ 560,000 117 Kingston Rd $ 499,900 134 Everett Rd $ 445,000 199C-14 N Beverwyck Rd $ 140,000 42 Manito Ave $ 470,000 2467 Route 10, Building 35-6a $ 158,000 225 Intervale Rd $ 585,000 14 Rita Dr $ 485,000 118 Summerhill Dr $ 505,000 19 Southwood Dr $ 845,000 27 Grafton Dr $ 479,000 544 Allentown Rd $ 440,000 4 Kelley Ln $ 443,000 23 Calumet Ave $ 489,000 239 Summerhill Dr $ 435,000 2467 Route 10 Bldg 2 Unit 2b $ 165,000 25 Westminster Dr $ 555,000 130 Fox Hill Rd $ 440,000 53 Bound Brook Rd $ 340,000 4 Dogwood Lane $ 470,000 2467 Route 10 $ 170,000 17 Nantes Rd $ 585,000 10 Manito Ave $ 400,000 1 Calumet Ave $ 344,000 15 Whitfield Pl $ 255,000 2350 Route 10 A23 $ 136,000 111 Cardigan Ct $ 517,500 50 Dacotah Ave $ 360,000 2350 Route 10 $ 150,000 2350 Route 10 Unit B33 $ 159,000 8 Linda St $ 498,000 48 Gordon Cir $ 495,000 380 Old Bloomfield Ave $ 415,000 78 Hamburg Rd $ 301,500 2 Ferndale Dr $ 530,000 182 Fieldcrest Rd $ 569,000 31 Monett Ct $ 484,900 2350 Route 10 West D-9 $ 184,900 5 Renault Dr $ 610,000 101 N Beverwyck Rd Unit 14 $ 134,000 80 Hawkins Ave $ 555,000 29 Haddonfield Dr $ 545,000 94 Brooklawn Dr $ 605,000 31 Alloway Rd $ 427,000 2350 Route 10 $ 163,500 17 Buckingham Rd $ 519,000 63 Wenonah Ave $ 380,000 1 New Hampshire Ct $ 492,000 242 Fox Hill Rd $ 485,000 2467 Route10 $ 165,000 2467 Route 10 Bldg 31 $ 240,000 2350 Route 10 $ 167,000 4 Evan Ct $ 815,000 6 Cedar Ter $ 570,000 180-152 Littleton Rd $ 175,000 64 Longview Ave $ 400,000 1300 Littleton Rd $ 507,500 34 Keansburg Rd $ 370,000 176 Harrison Rd $ 430,000 59 Troy Rd $ 467,000 30 Beverly St $ 831,000 2467 Route 10 $ 175,000

