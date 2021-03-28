Recent Homes Sales in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — This single-family home located at 5 Renault Drive, Parsippany, was sold on January 29, 2021, for $610,000. This property has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. This property has a lot size of 0.34 acres and was built in 1968. The listing agent was Adam Aguanno with Realty Executives Platinum, Parsippany. The property was listed on November 23, 2020, for $590,000.
|Street #
|Street
|Sale Price
|1193
|S Beverwyck Rd
|$ 803,000
|17
|Beverly St
|$ 815,000
|24
|Schindler Ct
|$ 537,500
|2467
|Route 10, Bldg 43-8b
|$ 175,000
|211
|Fairview Pl
|$ 760,000
|191-4
|N Beverwyck Rd
|$ 170,000
|2467
|Route 10 Bldg19 Unit 5b
|$ 164,000
|2
|Kenneth Ln
|$ 525,000
|2467
|Route 10 Bldg35 5a
|$ 154,000
|32
|Ser Del Dr
|$ 615,000
|350
|Halsey Rd
|$ 360,000
|2350
|Route 10-D15
|$ 223,000
|29
|Gordon Cir
|$ 502,000
|46
|Morris Ave
|$ 325,000
|2467
|Route 10
|$ 235,000
|2467
|Route 10 14 4b
|$ 220,000
|180-130
|Littleton Rd
|$ 187,500
|2467
|Route 10 Bldg 39 3a
|$ 180,000
|13
|Chesapeake Ave
|$ 560,000
|117
|Kingston Rd
|$ 499,900
|134
|Everett Rd
|$ 445,000
|199C-14
|N Beverwyck Rd
|$ 140,000
|42
|Manito Ave
|$ 470,000
|2467
|Route 10, Building 35-6a
|$ 158,000
|225
|Intervale Rd
|$ 585,000
|14
|Rita Dr
|$ 485,000
|118
|Summerhill Dr
|$ 505,000
|19
|Southwood Dr
|$ 845,000
|27
|Grafton Dr
|$ 479,000
|544
|Allentown Rd
|$ 440,000
|4
|Kelley Ln
|$ 443,000
|23
|Calumet Ave
|$ 489,000
|239
|Summerhill Dr
|$ 435,000
|2467
|Route 10 Bldg 2 Unit 2b
|$ 165,000
|25
|Westminster Dr
|$ 555,000
|130
|Fox Hill Rd
|$ 440,000
|53
|Bound Brook Rd
|$ 340,000
|4
|Dogwood Lane
|$ 470,000
|2467
|Route 10
|$ 170,000
|17
|Nantes Rd
|$ 585,000
|10
|Manito Ave
|$ 400,000
|1
|Calumet Ave
|$ 344,000
|15
|Whitfield Pl
|$ 255,000
|2350
|Route 10 A23
|$ 136,000
|111
|Cardigan Ct
|$ 517,500
|50
|Dacotah Ave
|$ 360,000
|2350
|Route 10
|$ 150,000
|2350
|Route 10 Unit B33
|$ 159,000
|8
|Linda St
|$ 498,000
|48
|Gordon Cir
|$ 495,000
|380
|Old Bloomfield Ave
|$ 415,000
|78
|Hamburg Rd
|$ 301,500
|2
|Ferndale Dr
|$ 530,000
|182
|Fieldcrest Rd
|$ 569,000
|31
|Monett Ct
|$ 484,900
|2350
|Route 10 West D-9
|$ 184,900
|5
|Renault Dr
|$ 610,000
|101
|N Beverwyck Rd Unit 14
|$ 134,000
|80
|Hawkins Ave
|$ 555,000
|29
|Haddonfield Dr
|$ 545,000
|94
|Brooklawn Dr
|$ 605,000
|31
|Alloway Rd
|$ 427,000
|2350
|Route 10
|$ 163,500
|17
|Buckingham Rd
|$ 519,000
|63
|Wenonah Ave
|$ 380,000
|1
|New Hampshire Ct
|$ 492,000
|242
|Fox Hill Rd
|$ 485,000
|2467
|Route10
|$ 165,000
|2467
|Route 10 Bldg 31
|$ 240,000
|2350
|Route 10
|$ 167,000
|4
|Evan Ct
|$ 815,000
|6
|Cedar Ter
|$ 570,000
|180-152
|Littleton Rd
|$ 175,000
|64
|Longview Ave
|$ 400,000
|1300
|Littleton Rd
|$ 507,500
|34
|Keansburg Rd
|$ 370,000
|176
|Harrison Rd
|$ 430,000
|59
|Troy Rd
|$ 467,000
|30
|Beverly St
|$ 831,000
|2467
|Route 10
|$ 175,000