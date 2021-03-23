Tommy wants a Furever Home; Perfect-sized Lap Dog

PARSIPPANY — Meet Tommy! This handsome boy is the sweetest snuggle bug there is! He is a seven-year-old Chihuahua mix and weighs about six pounds, making him the perfect-sized lap dog!

He will cuddle with you all day long and follow you around the house like your little shadow. He loves to be pet while taking a nap next to you! Although Tommy is mostly low energy, he will show his spunky side when he wants to play a game of chase.

Tommy needs a quiet home that’s experienced with rescue dogs as he is hesitant at first when greeting strangers, but with time and patience, he comes out of his shell. He would benefit from having a family who will continue to build up his confidence around new people.

He is fully house trained and lets you know he has to go potty by waiting at the door. He walks perfectly on the leash. Tommy prefers to be the only pet in the home but will tolerant a dog or cat who does not want to play or interact with him much. An experienced household with kids above the age of 16 would be best for Tommy.

He was surrendered to a municipal shelter after his family no longer had time for him. He is ready for a second chance journey towards finding a forever home!

