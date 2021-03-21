Emergency Rental Assistance Applications Open Monday, March 22

MORRIS COUNTY — A $353 million rental relief fund will open up to renters in New Jersey who’ve been unable to make payments due to hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Phase II funding of the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program opens for applications on Monday, March 22 at 9:00 a.m. on the Department of Community Affairs website. The program is not first-come, first-serve, and will remain open until “an adequate number of people have submitted their applications,” said Lt. Gov. Shiela Oliver.

Click here to access the Department of Community Affairs Application page.

Click here to see what documents are required for the application.

For more information call (609) 490-4550.

Comments

