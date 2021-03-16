The Capital Grille Makes Its Debut In Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — Known for dry-aged steaks, exceptional seafood, and a world-class wine list, The Capital Grille is introducing Parsippany to its take on fine dining. Opening Friday, April 9, the restaurant is also renowned for its attentive service in a relaxed yet elegant atmosphere.

The Capital Grille is best known for steaks dry-aged in-house for 18-24 days, a process that achieves incomparable flavor and tenderness. Steaks are hand-cut daily by the in-house butcher, with selections including Bone-in Kona Crusted Dry-Aged NY Strip with Shallot Butter; Porcini Rubbed Delmonico with 15-Year Aged Balsamic; and Sliced Filet Mignon with Cipollini Onions, Wild Mushrooms and Fig Essence, among others.

The restaurant is also popular for its blend of menu classics and twists on appetizers and sides, prepared using only the freshest ingredients. Signature dishes include Pan-Fried Calamari with Hot Cherry Peppers; Lobster Mac ‘N’ Cheese; and Seared Citrus Glazed Salmon. Dedicated to culinary excellence throughout its menu, a skilled pastry chef prepares desserts each morning from scratch, such as The Capital Grille Cheesecake, brûlée style, and Coconut Cream Pie.

The Capital Grille pours from a Wine Spectator-recognized list of more than 350 selections, featuring some of the most highly allocated and sought-after wines in the world. Through continuous wine and sommelier training, servers can make personalized recommendations for guests to make their perfect pairings. Additionally, 25 wines are offered by the glass from a global selection with an emphasis on California and Napa Valley, including such rarely offered labels as Faust and Caymus. For the aficionado, personalized wine lockers are available for lease with brass nameplates complete with specially curated wines. Guests may also sip from classic and signature cocktails, such as the Stoli Doli, the restaurant’s signature martini made with Stolichnaya Vodka infused with fresh pineapple, chilled and served straight up.

The Capital Grille in Parsippany is located at 10 Dryden Way. The new restaurant spans nearly 10,000 square feet, including private and semi-private space, as well as a spacious lounge. The dining room is open daily for dinner, with hours Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., as well as lunch Monday to Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Reservations are recommended but not required.

More information about The Capital Grille’s safety commitments to guests is available by clicking here.

For more information click here or Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The Capital Grille is a member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce.

Comments

Comments