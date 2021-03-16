MORRIS COUNTY — “It is with great sadness of the passing of Deputy County Clerk John Wojtaszek,” said Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi.

John was a diligent and tireless worker on behalf of the Morris County Clerk’s Office and the residents of Morris County. He was a visionary who introduced many new and innovative programs, focused an eagle eye on election details, foresaw and remedied issues, was at ease speaking with politicians at all levels, the press, and the public. Prior to becoming the Deputy County Clerk, John was an educator in the Rockaway Borough School District.

During his lifetime, John was an elected official, political mentor to many, possessed an acute political mind, with an encyclopedic knowledge of elections, and an expert in US and NJ History.

He was a gentle giant who always looked out for everyone and he will be missed. There is a saying that “anyone can be replaced”, but John is irreplaceable.

Our deepest condolences are extended to his family and his wife Bette.

