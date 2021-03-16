Parsippany Community Update March 16, 2021

PARSIPPANY — In Morris County, nearly 150 thousand residents have received their first shot. That’s almost one-third of the county.

We will continue to see increased availability of the three vaccines approved for emergency use in the weeks ahead.

Morris County COVID-19 Case Count: Click here

COVID-19 Dashboard: Click here​

Who is eligible for vaccination in New Jersey? Click here

​Where, how, and when can I get vaccinated? Click here

Register and make an appointment through the NJ Vaccine Scheduling System: Click here​

Make an appointment directly with a vaccination location: Click here

Comments

Comments