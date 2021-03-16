Parsippany Community Update March 16, 2021

PARSIPPANY — In Morris County, nearly 150 thousand residents have received their first shot. That’s almost one-third of the county.
We will continue to see increased availability of the three vaccines approved for emergency use in the weeks ahead.
