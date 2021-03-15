Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meeting for March 16

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills will conduct its regularly scheduled council meeting Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 7:00 p.m.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be held via a web conferencing program named WebEx. This program will allow the public to listen in to the meeting and to participate during the public portion session only. This program uses a “raise hand” button in the software to address those who wish to speak during the public portion.
Please be advised that in order for a member of the public to speak during the public portion, they will need to provide their first name, last name, email address, address and city accurately. Anyone not using their real name and address will not be allowed to speak during the public portion.
For more information, please contact the Township Clerk’s office at (973) 263-4351 or email pthclerk@parsippany.net.
Resolutions and Ordinances can be found below:
- R2021-034 Soil Moving Permit Parq Parsippany
- R2021-040 Cancellation of Imp Auth funded
- R2021-041 Authorize temp emerg approp
- R2021-042 Amending R2021-013 Appointing Public Defenders 2021
- R2021-043 APPROVING THE LOSAP CERTIFICATION LISTS FOR THE YEAR 2021
- R2021-044 Professional Engineering Architectural Services
- R2021-045 Nutrition Center Interlocal Agreement
- R2021-046 Sustainable Jersey TA Application
- R2021-047 Soil Moving Permit-Lidl US Operations, LLC
- R2021-048 Soil Moving Permit -Mountain Club
- R2021-049 Soil Moving Permit-Liquid Church
- R2021-050 Morris County Historic Trust Grant -Shutters
- R2021-051 Morris County Historic Trust Grant- ADA Restroom
- R2021-052 Well 14 Emergency Generator March 2021
- R2021-053 Mt. Tabor Various Streets Phase VI March 2021
- R2021-054 Lake Hiawatha Water Main Replacement Phase I Rebid March 2021
- R2021-055 Compressor Parks and Forestry March 2021
- R2021-056 Chassis Cab Crane for DPW March 2021
- R2021-057 Reimbursement Legal Fees Chief Phillips
- R2021-058 Ferncliff -Release from Affordable Housing Trust Fund to Community Options
- R2021-059 Affordable Housing Trust Fund to Community Options N. Beverwyck
- 2021-02 Authorizing Fox Run Developers LLC Easement Agreement
- 2021-03 Amending Chapter 405 Stop Signs
- 2021-04 Pudding Stone Easement Agreement