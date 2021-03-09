I-80 Westbound Lane and Shoulder Closures Wednesday

MORRIS COUNTY — NJDOT officials announced the start of a rockfall mitigation project requiring lane and shoulder closures on I-80 westbound in Rockaway, Denville, and Parsippany-Troy Hills, Morris County.

Beginning at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, NJDOT’s contractor, Union Paving & Construction Co., Inc., is scheduled to close the right lane and shoulder on I-80 westbound between Fox Hill Road in Parsippany and Stony Brook Road in Rockaway. This closure will allow the contractor to install a construction barrier in the shoulder creating a work zone. Three lanes of traffic will be maintained throughout the day.

By 5 p.m. tomorrow evening, the right lane on I-80 westbound will reopen. The shoulder will remain closed for the duration of the project.

The $3.2 million federally-funded projects will mitigate rockfall hazards in two locations on I-80 eastbound and westbound between milepost 36.78 and milepost 41.04. It includes excavation and rock scaling, draped rockfall mesh, and riprap stone slope. The project is anticipated to be complete by summer 2022.

The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT’s traffic information website www.511nj.org for construction updates and real-time travel information. For NJDOT news follow us on Twitter @NewJerseyDOT and our Facebook page .

