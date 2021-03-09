Sherrill Backs Landmark Legislation to Protect Workers’ Right to Organize

PARSIPPANY — Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) today voted for the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, landmark legislation to support workers’ basic right to organize and negotiate for higher pay, better benefits, and safer working conditions.

“I know first-hand the impact a good-paying union job can have on a family. My grandfather’s union job helped my family move out of poverty and into the middle class after the Great Depression,” said Rep. Sherrill. “In North Jersey, unions are protecting workers’ rights and creating success for families just like it did for mine. But in too many places, a bitter fight for collective bargaining and organizing rights is still ongoing. The PRO Act is the most monumental effort to protect and expand those rights we’ve seen in decades. Bypassing it today, we’ve ensured that the hope for a good-paying union job is alive and well for millions of workers across the country.”

“The PRO Act will help restore our middle class by strengthening the voice of workers allowing them to negotiate better pay and working conditions. It will help eliminate ‘right to work’ laws. Laws established to benefit big businesses and the wealthy at the expense of workers. This is truly one of the most pivotal times in America’s history for workers,” said Anthony Abrantes, Organizing & Political Director for the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters.

“Workers need to be able to fight for their rights and protections. It is incumbent upon us to secure this right for all workers. The PRO Act would guarantee that as Americans we are able to engage in this type of activity without our fear of retaliation from our employers. We support it and urge Congress to think about our essential workers, and their basic protections. It is time to pass the PRO Act now,” said Kevin Brown, Executive Vice President and Director of 32BJ New Jersey.

“The PRO Act is one of the most important pieces of labor legislation we’ve seen in decades,” said Ken Simone, President of The Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Union of New Jersey Local 4. “The House passing this bill today is nothing short of a game-changer for union workers in New Jersey and for workers around the country seeking to exercise their rights to organize. Unions built the middle class and continue to fight for working people everywhere, and the PRO Act will be crucial in maintaining that legacy. This couldn’t have happened without Rep. Sherrill’s steadfast leadership in the fight to protect collective bargaining and organizing rights, and we thank her for being a strong voice for the workers of New Jersey.”

