Applebee’s Donates $12,075 to Toys for Tots

MORRIS COUNTY — Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar representatives present a check for $12,075.31 to David Fox, sergeant, United States Marine Corps Reserve, and Nick D’Andrea, chief warrant officer 4, Toys for Tots Coordinator, on Wednesday, February 24.

The funds were raised during Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar’s 22nd annual fundraising campaign in support of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program, which distributes new toys to as many underprivileged children as possible to provide a tangible sign of hope during the Christmas season.

This year, Applebee’s also introduced its own “Tots for Tots” program, offering guests an additional way to donate by adding tater tots to any order for just $3, with each sale going directly to the organization. Since its inception, Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises have raised $4.9 million through its Toys for Tots fundraising campaign to benefit local communities in Florida, Georgia, Long Island, and New Jersey. In just 2020 alone, Toys for Tots distributed 20.2 million toys to 7.4 million children.

