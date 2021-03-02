Interview with Parsippany Football Club Player: Jonathan Aguirre

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Football Club Profiles: This week’s spotlight is on another Parsippany Local and Parsippany Hills Alumni: Jonathan Aguirre.

1. What High School did you attend?

A. I attended Parsippany Hills High School and graduated with the Class of 2019

2. What College did you play for?

A. I played at the County College of Morris (CCM)

3. For what youth clubs did you play for?

A. I played for the Parsippany Soccer Club pretty much my whole childhood life and all throughout high school.

4. What adult/pro clubs have you played for?

A. The Parsippany Football Club!

5. Most memorable moment as a player?

A. My Senior night against our cross-town rival Parsippany High School, we won 1-0!

6. Your favorite player(s) growing up?

A. Íker Casillas and Guillermo Ochoa.

7. What do you consider your hometown?

A. Parsippany, New Jersey.

8. What National team would you play for if/when given the opportunity?

A. The Mexican National Team

9. One thing you would tell your younger self?

A. Keep on Working Hard, and do NOT worry about what other people think of you, ever.

10. Your favorite team to follow?

A. FC Barcelona

11. Position and favorite number?

A. Goalkeeper and #31 because of my favorite player Ederson Moraes

Jonathan came on board as one of the youngest players on this entire team and has always done what was needed to get the job done. Humble, respectful, and most importantly hard working. We saw a reflection of that during our game vs NJFC with 2/3 key saves which helped us maintain the 2-2 score until the final whistle. We look forward to his contribution for the second half of the season alongside his co-Goalkeepers.



The Parsippany Football Club, and Parsippany Soccer – one of America’s most impactful soccer communities. Established in 2020 during one of the most devastating times in world history, PFC was born out of hope to bring back the spirit of ‘The Beautiful Game’ to the community and its people that dates all the way back to the 1970s. This is more than a Club, more than a Game. To find out more about PFC visit our website www.parsippanyfootballclub.com …and as always and forever, Keep on Kicking.

