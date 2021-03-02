Interview with Parsippany Football Club Player: Jonathan Aguirre

1. What High School did you attend?
A. I attended Parsippany Hills High School and graduated with the Class of 2019
A. I played at the County College of Morris (CCM)
A. I played for the Parsippany Soccer Club pretty much my whole childhood life and all throughout high school.
A. The Parsippany Football Club!
A. My Senior night against our cross-town rival Parsippany High School, we won 1-0!
A. Íker Casillas and Guillermo Ochoa.
A. Parsippany, New Jersey.
A. The Mexican National Team
A. Keep on Working Hard, and do NOT worry about what other people think of you, ever.
A. FC Barcelona
A. Goalkeeper and #31 because of my favorite player Ederson Moraes
