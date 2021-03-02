Dunn Bill Designating March 9 as COVID-19 Heroes Day Goes to The Governor

MORRIS COUNTY — In recognition of New Jersey’s essential employees who have provided necessary services during the worst public health crisis in modern history, the Assembly approved Assemblywoman Aura Dunn’s resolution designating March 9 as Covid-19 Heroes Day.

“We couldn’t have survived this past year if it weren’t for the selflessness of health care workers, postal employees, first responders, bus drivers, grocery store clerks, and so many more essential employees,” said Dunn (R-Morris). “They risked their own lives and safety to ensure that all New Jersey residents had their needs met during the Covid-19 pandemic. This day will give us all a moment to pause and reflect on what ‘essential’ really means and thank these heroes who put the needs of others above their own during this time in our state’s history.”

March 9 is the day Gov. Phil Murphy first declared a state of emergency in response to the public health crisis caused by the coronavirus. In an effort to slow the spread of the virus, businesses shut down and people abided by stay-at-home orders, while essential employees were called upon to keep the citizens of New Jersey safe and healthy.

“Frontline workers helped us navigate these uncertain times while making sure our children were cared for, our loved ones received medical care, our prescriptions were filled, our pantries were full and we had someone to call in the event of an emergency,” said Dunn. “We owe them a debt of gratitude. This day will help us all remember the courage of our fellow New Jerseyans.”

The joint resolution between the Assembly and Senate ( AJR166 SJR82 ) passed both houses unanimously.

