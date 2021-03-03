Election Information Regarding Petitions

PARSIPPANY — This year we have a gubernatorial election as well as Mayoral, Council, and County Committee elections for Democratic and Republican parties in the Township of Parsippany- Troy Hills. With the upcoming election around the corner, I want to share some information that may be helpful for individuals intending on running for office in the Township of Parsippany- Troy Hills.

All potential candidates will be required to file a petition which must be properly completed and signed by the applicant. To qualify, each petition will require a specific number of signatures in support of the candidate based on the position sought. Mayor or Council candidates require 50 signatures. The number of signatures required for County Committee candidates’ will vary depending on the District you will be running in. To find the number of required signatures, you can visit the County Clerk’s Office website by clicking here, or you can contact the Municipal Clerk’s office.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, petitions may be circulated electronically or in-person. To obtain information on how to circulate and file a petition electronically by clicking here. Mayoral or Council Candidates running together may submit one petition with the required 50 signatures for all the candidates; it is not necessary for each candidate to submit a separate petition. It is important to note that individuals cannot sign more than one petition in support of a candidate that is running for office and doing so will invalidate that signature.

Finally, pursuant to N.J.S.A. 19:23-14, all petitions must be filed with the Municipal Clerk no later than 4:00 p.m. on April 5, 2021.

Comments

Comments