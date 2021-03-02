Kutztown University’s Meghan Wald Inducted into Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society

PARSIPPANY — Kutztown University inducted 36 students into the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society at the induction ceremony held Tuesday, February 23, 2021, including Meghan Wald. Meghan is a 2017 graduate of Parsippany Hills High School.

Phi Kappa Phi is an honor society established in 1897 to recognize and encourage superior scholarship without restriction as to the area of study.

About Kutztown University of Pennsylvania

Founded in 1866, Kutztown University of Pennsylvania is a proud member of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education located on 289 acres nestled in the beautiful East Penn Valley in Berks County, between Reading and Allentown, Pennsylvania. KU is just two hours from New York City; 90 minutes from Philadelphia.

As the region’s center for excellence in academics, culture, and public engagement, KU’s programs and reputation for quality offer students the opportunity to discover lifelong avenues of learning and discovery. KU students select from more than 100 areas of study within four colleges in a diverse liberal arts academic environment. To complement their studies, KU’s NCAA Division II athletics program with 21 varsity sports joins more than 160 student clubs and organizations providing students with a variety of activities for learning and discovery.

For more information click here.

Comments

Comments