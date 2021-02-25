Weichert Realtors Host Marrow Donor Registry Event on February 27

MORRIS PLAINS — Weichert, Realtors, along with Be the Match and the Icla da Silva Foundation, will hold a drive-through bone marrow donor registry event at their company headquarters in Morris Plains, on Saturday, February 27, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The public is encouraged to participate. This drive is being held in honor of Jackie and Addison Erb, the twin granddaughters of Weichert’s Arlene Gonnella, who were recently diagnosed with JMML. A bone marrow or stem cell transplant is the only known cure for this rare form of leukemia.

“Weichert is a family company and what affects one of us affects all of us. Times like these are when families rally together to support each other,” said Denise Smith, president of Real Estate Services for Weichert. “That’s why we are calling on all our friends, colleagues, and customers in the area to come out Saturday and get tested to see if you are a match.”

Weichert and The Gonnella-Erb family have partnered with Be the Match and the Icla da Silva Foundation to conduct the registry event. Participants will not exit their vehicles at the screening, during which they will self-administer a cheek swab and fill out a digital application. COVID safety protocols will be observed. All residents aged 18-44, and generally in good health, are invited to help find potential matches for all patients in need of bone marrow donors. #JackieAddi

For those who want to participate but cannot attend, test kits are available for home delivery upon request from Be the Match. There are two ways to access a kit: 1) Click here and register. 2) Text JackieAddi (all one word) to 61474.

In-person screening is preferable. If you are unable to join the registry, but you still want to support the family, a Go Fund Me page has been set up for donations by clicking here.

