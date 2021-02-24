Assembly Advances Dunn’s Legislation Moving Driver’s License Exams Online

MORRIS COUNTY — In an effort to address the massive backlog at New Jersey’s Motor Vehicle Commission agencies and hours-long wait times, the Assembly Appropriations Committee advanced legislation sponsored by Assemblywoman Aura Dunn to make the written portion of the driver’s license exam available online during the Covid-19 public health emergency.

The MVC reopened in July after a four-month shutdown and struggled to accommodate an overwhelming number of drivers who waited in long lines that snaked around buildings. Even as the second wave of the pandemic subsides, MVC agencies have been plagued by coronavirus-related shutdowns.

“My measure provides a practical solution to a big problem at the MVC,” said Dunn (R-Morris). “Some drivers have had to wait for weeks to get appointments during the pandemic. It makes no sense to force people into long lines or wait times when we live in a digital age and a vast majority of us are learning and working from home.”

Under Dunn’s bill (A4632), people taking driver’s license exams online would need to certify that they did not use any reference materials or receive assistance from another individual. Drivers under 18 would be required to have a parent or guardian present.

“We can and should move certain services online to protect people’s health and reduce the demand on in-person resources at the MVC,” said Dunn.

