DeCroce and Webber File Petitions

PARSIPPANY — Assemblyman Jay Webber and Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce filed joint nominating petitions electronically with the State Division of Elections.

The early filing clearly shows the strong support that both Assemblyman Webber and Assemblywoman DeCroce enjoy throughout the district. The campaign will make supplemental filings as necessary.

“I am grateful for the great confidence and support that so many friends and constituents have offered already. This campaign will prove strong and relentless into November, and I look forward to continuing my service in the General Assembly to put taxpayers first, protect our most vulnerable, and champion those who are too often forgotten: our constituents who play by the rules and ask only a fair shake from their government,” said Assemblyman Jay Webber.

Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce added, “I am humbled and energized by the early and overwhelming support I have received since announcing this campaign. As your Assemblywoman, I work hard every day to fight for you – our working families, seniors, and small business owners. I look forward to continuing my service in the General Assembly.”

