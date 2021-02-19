CCM Graduates Earn the Best Salaries in New Jersey and Nationwide

MORRIS COUNTY — County College of Morris (CCM) alumni have another reason to celebrate. Along with being ranked #1 in New Jersey four years in a row based on their earnings, CCM ranked 44 out of over 1,100 community colleges in the U.S. for alumni who earn the best salaries, as reported by Newsweek in“Community Colleges Whose Graduates Earn the Most Money.” By attending CCM, students can receive a free or very affordable higher education and be amongst the highest paid employees in the nation. As noted in the Newsweek article, considering time spent, financial cost and earning potential, community colleges that offer programs on the forefront of career development are “the most viable financial option for many.”

In its 2020-21 “College Salary Report,” PayScale ranked CCM 32nd in the country for graduates who earn the best salaries. Along with the national ratings, CCM has maintained its #1 position in the state for four consecutive years in PayScale’s “Best Community Colleges in New Jersey by Salary Potential” annual ranking.

“These reports confirm the value and high ROI of a CCM education,” remarked Dr. Anthony J. Iacono, president of CCM. “We’re proud of the success of our alumni and to be recognized for the high-quality, career-focused programs and services CCM provides so students can reach their potential, earn good salaries and make a positive impact in their workplace and communities.”

To learn more about enrolling in one of CCM’s degree, certificate or training programs that translate into better salaries click here or email admiss@ccm.edu or call (973) 328-5100.

