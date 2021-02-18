Lidl Supermarket Approved by the Planning Board

Foodtown has approximately two and a half to three years that remain on their current lease

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board approved Application 20:524 for Lidl Operations on February 8. Board member Dominic Mele was the only member who voted against the application.

During the initial meeting, residents brought up that Foodtown still had over two years remaining on their lease. At the beginning of the hearing, Mr. John Wyciskala addressed the lease between Foodtown and Holly Gardens.

The attorney representing Lidl, Mr. John Wyciskala, from Inglesino, Webster, Wyciskala & Taylor, stated “Lidl is the contract purchaser of this property. The contract is a standard commercial contract contingent on us securing all required local County and state land use approvals, not just the approval of this board, but we have a DEP permit that’s required. At such time as all final non-appealable approvals are obtained, we are required to provide notice to Holly Gardens, the owners of the property. They are ultimately, under the contract to deliver the property to Lidl free and clear of dependencies before closing. If they cannot deliver the property free and clear of such tendencies within the actual time frames, we have the option to close the title, subject to whatever remaining lease term.”

Mr. Wyciskala stated, “I’ve been advised that they (Foodtown) have approximately two and a half to three years that remain on their current lease. I have also spoken to counsel for Holly Gardens. They’ve advised me that there are no further lease rights pursuant. This is the last extension that Foodtown is operating under. They have also made it clear that they do not intend to renew or extend the lease beyond the remaining term.”

Whatever the lease provides or they work out some arrangement for shorter lease termination that is between the landlord (Holly Gardens) and the tenant (Foodtown).

Board member Domonic Mele proposed a motion “Mr. Chairman, a motion to postpone application number 20:524 for Lidl Operations until such time as the owner of the property and the operator of Foodtown come to some agreement as to the extent of the lease.” There was no second to the motion, so the motion failed. Board member Dinsmore, then proposed a motion to approve the application. The motion passed, with only one no vote from Mr. Mele.

German discount grocer Lidl announced plans to open ten more supermarkets across New Jersey by the end of 2021 and double its store count in the Garden State.

A spokesperson said “it is too early to give specifics on additional sites in New Jersey” when asked about the status of the proposed location. Some of the locations planned include Bayonne: Harbor View Marketplace; Route 440 and Goldsborough Drive; Brick: Hooper Avenue; Egg Harbor: Fire Road; Garwood: South Avenue; Glassboro: Delsea Drive; Gloucester: Blackwood; Lawrenceville: South Black Horse Pike; Park Ridge: Kinderkamack Road; Weehawken: Park Avenue and Woodbridge: St. Georges Avenue.

The German grocer recently opened a store in Bayonne: Harbor View Marketplace; Route 440 and Goldsborough Drive. Its other New Jersey locations are in Bergenfield, Cherry Hill, Eatontown, Hazlet, Howell, Lacey, North Brunswick, Union, and Vineland.

Although a newcomer to the US grocery market, Lidl offers the best prices for both food and non-food items – up to 50% lower than its competitors. In the latest weekly ad, there are many hand-picked award-winning food products from various categories – dairy, deli, bakery, vegetable, meat, beer & wine. Lidl isn’t only about grocery. Every week you can find sales of selected heavily discounted items like clothing, baby products, or kitchen appliances.

Lidl is a German supermarket chain focusing on selling discount products. The company was established in 1930 by Josef Schwarz, but the first discount store was opened only in 1973. Nowadays, Lidl operates over 11,000 Lidl stores throughout 32 countries including Europe and the United States. In the US, the first Lidl store was opened in 2017 and to date, the number of supermarkets had increased to over 60. Lidl is considered one of the most successful food retailers in the US and in other countries. Lidl’s motto is “Big on Quality, Lidl on Price”.

Lidl is highly appreciated by customers for the quality of products and service. The company is recognized in various prestigious rewards for its innovations and has a reputation as a constantly developing business. Every year Lidl implements more and more innovations that make shopping easier, such as MyLidl App available on iOS and Android or special theme-oriented sales.

To listen to the Planning Board hearing, click here. The Lidl application starts approximately one hour into the meeting.

