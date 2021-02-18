Morris County Clerk Presents 2021 Manual Cover Contest

MORRIS COUNTY —Morris County Clerk Ann F. Grossi, Esq. presents the 2021 Morris County Manual Cover Contest Award Ceremony. County Clerk Grossi states, “We would like to thank all of the students, teachers, and judges that participated in this year’s cover contest. We are happy to present our top three winners and look forward to hosting the 2022 Manual Cover Contest as well.”

• First Place, Conner Everett, Morris Catholic High School: $500 Scholarship

• Second Place, Ariana Eschrich, Morris Hills High School: $200 Scholarship

• Third Place, Alessandra Dotzman, Morris Catholic High School: $100 Scholarship

The Morris County Manual is published annually by the Office of the Morris County Clerk and is used extensively as a resource by government officials and county residents. Our earliest records indicate that the manual was established by the Morris County Clerk’s Office in 1906. Each year the Morris County Clerk’s Office hosts a competition where Morris County high school students can submit their artwork for judging.

This year we received hundreds of submissions from high schools throughout the county. The top winners’ pictures and artworks will also appear on the back cover of this year’s manual. These awards are offered to participants in order to encourage students to pursue their dreams. We hope the competition allows high school students to express themselves artistically and encourage a creative mindset.

Please be sure to follow our social media accounts in order to receive information on how to participate in next year’s cover contest.

