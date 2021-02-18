Justin Musella Joins Parsippany First team for Republican Nod for Parsippany Township Council

Residents Need to Escape Soriano's Tax-and-Spend Trend Parsippany resident. Justin Musella will join the Parsippany First team in their effort to seek the Republican nomination for township council

PARSIPPANY — Today’s announcement comes after Parsippany-Troy Hills resident and business owner Dr. Louis Valori last week declared his intention to be the Republican nominee in the upcoming Township Mayoral election.

“Better days are in store for Parsippany, and I plan on doing my part to help all residents and businesses regain the pride they once felt in this town. I am thrilled to be on Lou Valori’s ticket since he is a proven leader and crusader for the taxpayer. The taxpayer needs champions more than ever given the current and anticipated fiscal and operational challenges at Town Hall,” said Musella. “Revitalizing Lake Hiawatha, cleaning up our township, and ensuring respect for and efficiency with every taxpayer dollar will be key.”

“Justin and I share the same vision for restoring Parsippany to a great, safe, and affordable place to live, visit, and do business. Our once excellent township services and events are under assault, proposed over-development threatens our school district, crime is skyrocketing, and our middle-class families struggle to pay township tax and fee increases,” said Valori. “With Justin’s help, I know we can reverse the Soriano-spiral.”

Musella’s professional experience in the private sector and service on the township’s Economic Development Committee gives him a fresh, unique perspective to help the local businesses recover from the protracted impacts of the COVID pandemic and revitalize economic activity throughout the township. “Having worked in sales for small, medium, and large private companies, I understand what’s important to any business. Therefore, I am committed to ensuring that every taxpayer-funded service and township employee is working as lean and efficient as possible.”

Musella called for the need to outright end the tax-and-spend culture of the current Soriano administration –pointing to the first of several water and sewer fee increases amounting to a 40 percent hike. Parsippany residents have also seen regular property tax increases and decreases in township services and activities. “This past year took an unimaginable toll on our residents and businesses. Businesses have struggled to keep their lights on, and the general consensus I hear is that the administration is uncaring to their plight. If elected, I will advocate for the thousands of residents and businesses that feel left behind. I will focus on an optimistic and success-oriented campaign while holding the administration accountable for its failures and poor management. A Valori-Musella ticket is all about real ideas and solutions that will allow Parsippany to not only survive but thrive.”

The Parsippany First team will announce the third member of their slate in the coming weeks.

