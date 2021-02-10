Legal Notice: Notice of Action For Dissolution of Marriage

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR BROWARD COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No: FMCE 21-000768

Division: Family

ARLES TORRES, Petitioner

and

GLORIA TORRES A.K.A. GLORIA GOMEZ, Respondent

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE

(NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT)

TO: GLORIA TORRES A.K.A GLORIA GOMEZ, (Respondent’s last known address) Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to in on ARLES TORRES VIA HIS ATTORNEY ALICE BAQUET, ESQUIRE whose address is 10661 N. KENDALL DRIVE #218, MIAMI, FL 33176 on or before March 19, 2021, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 201 S.E. 6th Street, Room 4130, FT. LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA 33301 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided: (insert “none” or, if applicable the legal description of real property, a specific description of personal property, and the name of the county in Florida where the property is located) THERE IS NO PERSONAL OR REAL PROPERTY TO BE DIVIDED.

Copies of this court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Parsippany Focus, 2/20/21 $50.00

