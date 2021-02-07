Help Take Some of the Burden off of Angela Arcinas

PARSIPPANY — Angela Arcinas’s mom, Mary Jane, 64, died on February 3, 2021, at 1:53 a.m. just thirty minutes after being on FaceTime with Angela. Mary Jane died from COVID-19.

She was just nine months away from retirement after spending the last 44 years working as a nurse and helping and caring for so many different people. Her most important job was the job she had of being Angela’s mom, best friend, and better half.

“I cannot imagine how Angela must feel during this time. Angela is the last person that deserves to deal with this, not that anyone deserves to lose a loved one. During such a scary and unexpected time it is important to come together to support and uplift. We as a community of people that love and care about Angela and her family can come together to help lift some of the financial burdens off. I am unsure of all the costs they will be facing after nearly a month in the ICU, end of life expenses, and anything else Angela might want or need,” said Kathleen Jorgensen, a close friend of Angela.

Let’s all come together to show our love and support for Angela and her family.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe account.

