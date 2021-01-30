Parsippany Hosts Blood Drive on Tuesday, February 9

PARSIPPANY — February is American Heart Month and the Township of Parsippany is sponsoring a blood drive on Tuesday, February 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Blood donations are critically needed during the winter months as snow and other inclement weather can threaten the blood supply. Donating blood is completely safe and every precaution is being taken to keep donors safe throughout the process. Each station is wiped down after each donor, everyone’s temperature is taken prior to entering the blood drive area, and appointments are strongly recommended to help reduce crowding.

Parsippany PAL

33 Baldwin Road, Parsippany

8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Walk-ins can be taken as long as social distancing can be maintained.

