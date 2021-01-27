Mayor Soriano Urges Parsippany Restaurants to Apply for State Grant Funding

PARSIPPANY — After the recent announcement of a new grant program between the New Jersey Restaurant & Hospitality Association and DoorDash, Mayor Michael Soriano urged local restaurants to apply for state assistance to help offset costs associated with cold weather and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The application will be available starting February 1.

According to a press statement, restaurants will be able to apply for $2,500 or $5,000 in funding which can be used to pay rent, purchase cold-weather equipment, PPE, and more. The grant is part of DoorDash’s five-year $200 million dollar Main Street Strong Pledge, which includes $10M in grants for restaurants in cities and states around the country.

“Parsippany is home to some of the best restaurants in the state, and they’ve all been impacted by this pandemic,” said Mayor Michael Soriano. “I urge each and every one of these beloved local businesses to get the grant application process going, so they can keep doing what they do best: putting delicious food on the table.”

The grant application can be found on the NJRHA website here by clicking here. The grants will be awarded to independent restaurants with five or fewer locations and can show a loss of at least 30% from 2019. The criteria is outlined on the application on the NJRHA website. Applicants do not have to be a DoorDash partner or NJRHA member.

“Any assistance to get our eateries through this challenging time is essential,” said Soriano. “The importance of supporting our local businesses through this time can’t be overstated. I also hope that our Parsippany community continues to support our food and beverage industry now and into the future.”

