Rockaway Township Man Charged with Invasion of Privacy, Peering & Stalking

ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP — Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of Investigations Christoph Kimker, and Wharton Police Department Chief David Young announce the arrest of Luis Rodriguez-Ponce, 29, of Rockaway Township.

The defendant has been charged with Invasion of Privacy, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:14-9a, a crime of the fourth degree; Peering into Dwelling Places, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:18-3c, a crime of the fourth degree; and Stalking, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-10b, a crime of the fourth degree.

It is alleged that between December 1, 2020, and January 9, 2021, the defendant stalked a female acquaintance, sent her harassing communications, and followed her back to her home on several occasions. It is further alleged that the defendant peered into her bedroom window as she was changing her clothes.

The defendant has been charged by warrant-complaint and is currently lodged at the Morris County Correctional Facility in accordance with Criminal Justice Reform. Acting Prosecutor Carroll would like to thank the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit and the Wharton Police Department, whose efforts contributed to the investigation of the matter.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is encouraged to call the Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at (973) 285-6200 or the Wharton Police Department at (973) 366-0557.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or the signing of a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

