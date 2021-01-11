Former N.J. Republican Chair Steinhardt Abruptly Drops Out of Governor’s Race

NEW JERSEY — Former N.J. Republican Chair Doug Steinhardt announced, “unfortunately, unforeseen professional obligations have made it untenable for me to continue in this race as a candidate for Governor.”

Steinhardt who stepped down as head of the state GOP to run for governor — also thanked his supporters, saying “your message was heard loud and clear, and you do have a voice.” Together we will rise above, and we will ultimately Take Back New Jersey.

Steinhardt, a 52-year-old Warren County attorney, said in a statement he was exiting the battle for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Governor Phil Murphy.

He did not specify what those obligations are.

Steinhardt is a partner in Florio Perrucci Steinhardt Cappelli Tipton & Taylor LLC .

Comments

Comments