Murphy Administration Reminds New Jerseyans of Coverage Benefits for COVID-19 Vaccine

MORRIS COUNTY — As New Jersey continues to scale up its statewide vaccination program, the Murphy Administration today reminded New Jerseyans that the COVID-19 vaccine will be available without cost-sharing barriers. Pursuant to the CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Program Provider Agreement, all providers must vaccinate individuals regardless of whether they have health insurance coverage or what type of coverage they have, and are prohibited from balance billing or otherwise charging vaccine recipients.

“As we continue to roll out our robust statewide vaccination program, we want to make it clear to New Jerseyans that no one will have to pay for the vaccine itself, regardless of whether or not they have health insurance coverage,” said Governor Murphy. “We strongly encourage everyone to join hundreds of thousands of their fellow New Jerseyans in preregistering to receive the vaccine and taking another step toward ending this pandemic.”

“As residents begin to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, they should know that the vaccination will be provided with no out-of-pocket costs,” said Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride. “We issued guidance reminding insurance companies of this requirement as the state works to protect the health and safety of our residents in response to the global pandemic.”

“The Department of Health is thankful to the many providers who have signed agreements with the State to administer vaccines in communities throughout New Jersey,” said Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli. “This has been a complex process of linking all types of providers to deliver vaccines to New Jersey residents without cost to those residents. The goal of vaccinating 70% of the adult population in New Jersey is going to be met through these partnerships and through the thousands of New Jersey residents who recognize that vaccines matter.”

“NJ FamilyCare recipients can get the COVID vaccine at no cost and at any vaccination site,” said Human Services Deputy Commissioner Sarah Adelman. “That means zero co-pays for the vaccine and its administration, no matter the provider, so we urge everyone to sign up and get the vaccine when they are eligible. We are all eager to end this pandemic and save lives. For NJ FamilyCare recipients, you can protect yourself at no cost.”

“As vaccines become available to more residents, all New Jerseyans should know that they will be able to access the COVID-19 vaccine from participating providers and that insurance coverage or cost-sharing should not be barriers,” said Shabnam Salih, Director of the Office of Health Care Affordability and Transparency. “I encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity for the well-being of themselves, their families, and their communities and to help prevent the further loss of human life.”

Coverage Information

If you are covered by a private health plan (whether obtained directly through the individual market or through your employer ): All group and individual comprehensive health insurance plans must provide coverage for COVID-19 immunization and its administration. During the federal public health emergency, these plans must provide this coverage without cost-sharing, regardless of whether the provider is in or out of network. For more information, please contact your insurance provider or click here.

): All group and individual comprehensive health insurance plans must provide coverage for COVID-19 immunization and its administration. During the federal public health emergency, these plans must provide this coverage without cost-sharing, regardless of whether the provider is in or out of network. For more information, please contact your insurance provider or click here. If you are covered by Medicare Part B : The vaccine and the administration of that vaccine will be covered without coinsurance or deductible.

: The vaccine and the administration of that vaccine will be covered without coinsurance or deductible. If you are covered by a Medicare Advantage Plan : Beneficiary copayment, coinsurance and deductible are waived for COVID-19 vaccine and its administration for calendar years 2020 and 2021.

If you are covered by SHBP or SEHBP: The vaccine and the administration of that vaccine will be covered without coinsurance or deductible for in or out of network providers.

The vaccine and the administration of that vaccine will be covered without coinsurance or deductible for in or out of network providers. If you are covered by NJ FamilyCare (Medicaid or CHIP): The vaccine and the administration of that vaccine will be covered without copays for in or out-of-network providers.

The vaccine and the administration of that vaccine will be covered without copays for in or out-of-network providers. If you are uninsured: health care providers that participate in the Center for Disease Control (CDC) COVID-19 Vaccination Program must agree to administer a COVID-19 immunization regardless of an individual’s ability to pay or health insurance coverage status, and may not seek reimbursement from the immunization recipient. For information on sites that are providing the vaccine click here. This site will be updated as more locations are added.

For more information click here.

Comments

Comments