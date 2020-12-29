Kiwanis Club Donated 1,000 Pounds of Food to the Needy for the Holidays

PARSIPPANY — Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany purchased 25 food boxes containing 35-40 pounds of food to distribute to families in need during the pandemic.

Kiwanis Member Justin Musella picked up the food boxes in Roxbury and dropped them off at Parsippany High School since they needed refrigeration. The needy residents then received the boxes at Parsippany High School.

Kiwanis members dedicate more than 6 million volunteer hours and invest more than $100 million in service projects that strengthen communities and serve children every year. Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany ensures that all children have the opportunity to lead healthy, successful lives. They believe that by helping one child, you help the world.

If you are interested in learning about our club, we currently meet weekly on Thursday at 7:15 a.m. via Zoom by clicking here). For more information click here.

