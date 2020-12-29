Donate to Parsippany Winter Clothing Drive

PARSIPPANY — Area residents can help those in need by donating warm winter clothing.

Mutual Morris and the Parsippany Clergy Council are currently hosting a Winter Clothing Drive to assist needy families during the cold winter months. Coats, jackets, gloves, and hats of any size for women, children, and men will be accepted and passed along to needy residents.

You can drop off winter items at St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church at 480 South Beverwyck Road until December 31.

For more information, contact Lily Benavides at (908) 290-4158, or email by clicking here.

Comments

Comments