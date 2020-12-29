Attempted Vehicle Burglary in Lake Parsippany; 3 Suspects in Custody

PARSIPPANY — In the early morning hours on Tuesday, December 29, Officers responded to an attempted vehicle burglary which was captured on CCTV by a resident on Prospect Road in Lake Parsippany.

While on the scene, the Parsippany Police Department’s Communication Center received a call reporting a motor vehicle crash in the area of Marmora Road and Frontage Road. The caller further advised multiple people exited the vehicle and fled on foot, according to Sergeant Brian Conover.

Responding officers located the vehicle which was determined to be stolen. Due to the likelihood that both incidents were related, neighboring towns were requested to assist in setting up a perimeter.

During the incident, other residents called our Communication Center reporting unknown individuals running through their yards in the Lake Parsippany area.

During the course of the initial investigation, three individuals were located and detained by the responding Troopers and Officers.

A firearm was located in the area where one suspect was found.

Parsippany Officers also took multiple reports of vehicle burglaries as residents woke up and checked their vehicles.

If you believe your vehicle was broken into, please do not enter the vehicle and contact our non-emergency number (973) 263-4300.

Morris Plains Police Department, Hanover Police Department, Human Services Police Department, Morris County Park Police, Morris County Sheriff’s Office CSI and K-9 Units, and the New Jersey State Police, along with their Aviation Bureau assisted in the investigation.

These incidents remain under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Parsippany Police Department’s Investigative Division at (973) 263-4311.

