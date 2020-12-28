Chinese Christian Church Donates $6,000 to Community Food Banks

PARSIPPANY — To help alleviate the growing shortage of food and donations at our area Food Banks, the Chinese Christian Church of New Jersey recently made two significant donations. On December 11, CCCNJ donated $3,000 to Table of Hope’s Mobile Food Pantry program. On November 6, CCCNJ had already donated $3,000 to Parsippany’s Food Pantry.

Mayor Michael Soriano was on hand to receive both check donations from Pastor Paul Shen of CCCNJ. Mayor Soriano thanked Pastor Paul for his team of six driver volunteers who deliver the Food every Friday from the Liquid Church distribution point to more than 30 home-bound families in the Parsippany and Lake Hiawatha area.

Dawn King of Table of Hope was pleased that the recent $3,000 donation will help Table of Hope purchase fresh vegetables and fruits in addition to the non-perishable canned food that is distributed.

If you would like to volunteer at these Mobile Food Pantry sites, click here to apply.

Comments

Comments