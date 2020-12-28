MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Republican Committee announced a local version of Donald Trump’s famed “Voter Fraud Task Force”. Morris County voters should not be fooled. MCRC’s task force has nothing to do with voter confidence, and everything to do with internal MCRC confidence.

Republicans in Morris County have lost over 30 elected offices to Democrats in recent years. Towns such as Parsippany, Morris Township, the Chathams, Mendham, and Mountain Lakes, which had no Democrats elected to office a few years ago, have seen substantial Democratic gains. Morris County is changing, and Republican elected officials have refused to keep pace with the will of the voters.

Meanwhile, Morris County Democrats are organized, engaged, and listening to the concerns of our constituents. That’s why our party has won over the former GOP strongholds mentioned above. The year-to-year trends are clear, and Republican Mayors and councilmembers have lost confidence in MCRC’s ability to win elections.

Next year, MCRC will face divisive primaries for Governor, Legislative District 26, and Parsippany Mayor, to name a few. In the wake of these brewing contests, this task force is nothing more than a flailing attempt to maintain control of an antiquated and deteriorating organization.

While Morris Republicans are busy blaming election officials for the county’s changing political landscape, Democrats will be meeting with voters of all political affiliations to improve the quality of life for our residents. We look forward to many more years of progress in Morris County and thank our candidates and elected officials for always putting our residents first.

