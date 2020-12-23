Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company Helps Local Families for Christmas

PARSIPPANY — For over 50 years, the firefighters of the Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company have escorted Santa Claus on Christmas Eve to deliver toys and candy to all the children of Parsippany Fire District #2.

Unfortunately, this tradition was canceled this year due to COVID-19.

Instead, the RLVFC used the resources and effort for the Santa Tour to sponsor four local families in need for Christmas.

Gifts consisting of clothes, housewares, toys, and other goodies were delivered to each family earlier this week.

The RLVFC would like to thank the community for their support throughout the year, at events like the Fish & Chips Dinner, Fall Plants Sale, and Fund Drive.

It is your support that allowed us to brighten Christmas for four great families this year.

On behalf of the RLVFC, we wish you and yours a Merry Christmas, happy holidays, and a happy and healthy 2021!