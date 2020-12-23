Pennacchio, Webber & DeCroce Announce Re-Election Campaigns

PARSIPPANY — Senator Joe Pennacchio, Assemblyman Jay Webber & Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce announce their reelection bids for State Senate & General Assembly in legislative district 26.

“I am excited to announce my reelection campaign today. The challenges that face New Jersey are great. As Governor Murphy fumbles the response to COVID-19 – leaving our seniors vulnerable & thousands dead all the while strangling our economy and our small businesses. It is more important than ever to have legislators in Trenton to stand up to the failed Murphy Administration,” said State Senator Joe Pennacchio.

Assemblyman Jay Webber commented, “New Jerseyans deserve a freer, fairer, more prosperous home. Phil Murphy and his Trenton friends won’t and can’t provide that — they are consumed by their high-tax, big-spend, and careless-debt agenda. The antidote to that agenda isn’t necessarily easy, but it is simple. Put taxpayers — not the government — first, protect our most vulnerable, and champion those who are too often forgotten: our constituents who play by the rules and ask only a fair shake from their government.”

“I have never been more energized to continue my work in Trenton. Work to support our small business community. Work to grow our economy. Work to stop the never-ending tax increases and out-of-control government spending. Work to invest in our critical infrastructure. Now more than ever, we need legislators in Trenton that are looking out for New Jersey families,” added Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce.

About Joe Pennacchio



Senator Pennacchio was elected to represent the 26th District from the New Jersey State Senate on January 8, 2008, and was re-elected in 2011, 2013, and 2017. Prior to serving in the State Senate, Joe Pennacchio was elected to the New Jersey State Assembly from 2000 to 2008. He has currently been assigned to the Senate Economic Growth Committee, as well as the Senate Military and Veterans’ Affairs Committee. Senator Pennacchio is a former member of the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee and the Senate Transportation Committee. Pennacchio has been named to the Senate Republican Leadership Team as the Senate Republican Whip.

Senator Pennacchio has been at the forefront of Transparency in Government with his efforts to bring a comprehensive, inclusive website to New Jersey. Taxpayers would be able to see how each and every dollar is being spent in a timely, user-friendly manner on an easy-to-use website; a useful tool in cutting wasteful, questionable spending. His pending legislation would also bring transparency to all levels of government. Currently, Pennacchio is fighting to protect our children by addressing bullying in our schools, working to create a New Jersey Innocence Study and Review Commission, and on the forefront of fusion technology in the Garden State. Previously, Pennacchio secured 600 acres of the former Greystone tract for Morris County to be used in perpetuity for open space and recreation. The Senator has been an outspoken advocate for his lake communities, both Greenwood Lake and Lake Hopatcong, and his office has also been very engaged in infrastructure projects located in his Essex County communities.

During his initial tenure in Trenton, he worked closely with both the Legislature and Administration in crafting and passing legislation. Much of this legislation was directed at protecting taxpayers and improving the lives of New Jersey’s children. The legislation was signed into law establishing court awarded kinship legal guardianship status, making it easier for family members to become legal guardians of children, which has become a national model, as well as legislation now law that protects orphans and their investments.

State radio station 101.5 recently called Senator Pennacchio “A Republican with principals and courage.” The Senator has been recognized as a “Taxpayer Champion” by the New Jersey Taxpayer Alliance, an “Advocate for Open Government” by the New Jersey Taxpayers Association, and a “Guardian of Small Business” from the New Jersey Federation of Independent Business. He has received an “A” rating from Americans for Prosperity who rate legislators based on their votes to keep New Jersey an affordable, prosperous, and safe place to work and live. The Senator is a retired Dentist. He and his wife Diane live in Montville Township.

About BettyLou DeCroce



Assemblywoman DeCroce has extensive governmental experience spanning the local, county, and state levels – Councilwoman in Mine Hill; Municipal Clerk and Deputy Township Manager in Roxbury; First Chairwoman of Morris County Joint Insurance Fund; Deputy Commissioner of the NJ Department of Community Affairs.

In addition to her public sector experience, Assemblywoman DeCroce brings a small business perspective to the Legislature as President and Owner of Gallo & DeCroce Realtors, a real estate firm in Morris County for over forty-six years. She is also President of ABL Holding Company, LLC, a home construction company.

DeCroce was honored as one of the 50 Best Women in Business by NJBIZ and was an NJ Monthly Magazine finalist for Leading Woman Entrepreneur and Business Owner. She was also chosen to participate in The Emerging Leaders Program at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business Administration.

She has received numerous legislative awards, including the NJ Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Legislator of the Year; Defender of the Taxpayer; Guardian of the Family; MC Chamber of Commerce Public Leadership Award; Conservative Achievement Award; Boy Scouts of America Good Scout Award; Displaced Homemakers Network Outstanding Service Award; African American Chamber of Commerce Women Who Empower Award and Guardian of Small Business Award.

About Jay Webber



Jay Webber is married to Johanna, and together the couple has eight children, ages one to 18. The Webbers live in Morris Plains, where Jay serves as a Trustee at St. Virgil Parish and is a swim dad for his daughters and a baseball coach for his sons. Jay owns and operates his own small business in Whippany, practicing law with Webber McGill.

Jay was raised in Clifton and attended St. Joseph Regional High School in Montvale and later The Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. He earned his law degree from Harvard Law School, where, most importantly, he met his classmate and future bride, Johanna.

Assemblyman Webber proudly represents the residents of the 26th District in the New Jersey General Assembly. Assemblyman Webber authored the landmark Safer Schools law to protect our children and stop the problem of child predators getting jobs in schools. Jay also authored a crucial law that supports shelters for women in crisis and the communities that house them. For his legislative service, Assemblyman Webber has earned the Fairfield Police Faith & Honor Award; Outstanding Legislator of the Year Award from the Society for Environmental Economic Development; Guardian of Small Business Award; and Taxpayer Hero Award.

For his strong leadership, Assemblyman Webber has been called “the conservative conscience of the State Legislature” and “the man Democrats least want to see stand on the other side of a floor argument.” One media outlet described Assemblyman Webber’s service during the pandemic as an “inveterate watchdog mode to provide a check to Democrats’ spending.”

Jay serves on the Reagan Ranch Board of Governors, which is dedicated to preserving President Reagan’s former ranch in Santa Barbara, California as a place of learning and inspiration for generations to come. He also was a Fellow of the Aspen Institute’s Rodel Fellowships in Public Leadership, which convenes the nation’s political leaders with reputations for intellect, thoughtfulness, and commitment to civil dialogue.