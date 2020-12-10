Soriano’s Statement on the Proposed New Supermarket

PARSIPPANY — This week, the Parsippany Planning Board heard an application from the supermarket chain Lidl for a proposed new supermarket on the site currently occupied by Foodtown.

Previously, high-density housing had been suggested by the landlord as potential use of the site.

I made it known to the landlord that I do not believe the Foodtown site is an appropriate location for high-density housing, and that I believe North Beverwyck Road needs to retain a supermarket.

Let me be clear: the government does not have a role in the relationship between Foodtown and their landlord.

Foodtown, the current tenant, Holly Gardens, the landlord, and Lidl, the potential buyer of the property, are all private businesses.

The Planning Board does not have a role in approving or denying the sale of the property. Their only role is to determine whether Lidl’s proposal conforms to township regulations on items such as parking, building size, and related rules. Neither the Planning Board nor any government body has the power to block the sale of private property between private businesses.

I am not aware of and do not control, any communications or lack thereof between Holly Gardens and Foodtown.

I believe the landlord had a moral obligation, in the absence of a legal obligation, to inform their tenant that the property is in serious consideration of being sold.

I am a Lake Hiawatha resident and understand the regard that so many in our neighborhood have for Foodtown.

However, given the choice between high-density housing or a new supermarket on this site, which is the choice we may be faced with, the answer is obvious.

I do not believe the Foodtown site is an appropriate location for high-density housing, and I believe that we need to retain a supermarket on North Beverwyck Road.

Mayor Michael Soriano

Parsippany-Troy Hills

Comments

Comments