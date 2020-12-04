Morris County Clerk Updates Information on Operations

MORRIS COUNTY — “The Morris County Clerk’s Office understands the balance it must achieve between maintaining essential functions, including its role in supporting the economic stability of the region, and designing a plan compliant with guidelines to slow the spread of the Coronavirus (“COVID 19’).” said Clerk Ann Grossi, Esq.

As the need arises, updates will continue to be posted by clicking here.

The Morris County Clerk’s Office continues to be closed to the public as follows:

REGISTRY DEPARTMENT: It is recommended that stakeholders who are impacted forward all documents to be filed and recorded either by mail or utilizing the Clerk’s automated e-filing system. To participate in e-filing, please contact one of our e-filing (electronic) vendors below:

Simplifile at 1-801-223-1052 or click here.

CSC @ 1-435-374-0139/0150/0141 or click here.

ERX @ 1-214-887-7461 or email www.erxsupport@conduent.com.

All documents will be processed upon receipt as required by law. For further information, please call the Recording Department at (973) 285-6130.

DROP-OFF BOX: A drop-off box is now available in the lobby of the Records and Administration Building, 10 Court Street, 1st Floor, Morristown.

PASSPORT DEPARTMENT: Passport Department services are open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. by appointment only. At this time, they are not taking photos in the office and will be closed on Tuesday evenings. For further information or an appointment, please call the Passport Department at (973) 285-6161.

RECORDS/VAULT DEPARTMENT: The Records/Vault Department are open and is working in two shifts each day, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:30P p.m. by appointment only. Business users and the public may access all documents on line back to 1969 by clicking here. Anyone needing an appointment, a certified copy, or requiring assistance may do so by either email or calling the Vault. If you need assistance, please call (973) 285-6747.

ELECTION DEPARTMENT: If you need assistance, please call the Election Department at (973) 285-6066 or email us at CountyClerk@co.morris.nj.us. To find out the Election results click here.

NOTARY DEPARTMENT: The Notary Department services are open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. by appointment only. New notary applications are available on line by clicking here. For additional details, appointments, or updates, please call (973) 285-6122.

WEDDING SERVICES: Wedding ceremonies performed by the County Clerk remain suspended until further notice. For additional information, please call (973) 285-6120.

ADULT ID CARDS, VETERAN ID CARDS AND GOLD STAR ID CARDS: Issuing of all ID cards are suspended until further notice.

OUTREACH, ON THE ROAD AND SPECIAL EVENT PROGRAMS:

All programs are suspended until further notice.

Comments

Comments