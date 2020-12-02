Mayor Announces $4 Million in Investments for Lake Hiawatha

PARSIPPANY – Mayor Michael Soriano announced $4 million in major grant funding for the Township at a press conference on North Beverwyck Road on Tuesday morning, December 1.

This landmark infusion of capital includes a new Library in Lake Hiawatha, Phase 1 of North Beverwyck Road streetscaping, and the completion of what will be the largest contiguous tract of open space in Parsippany. These grant funds were secured to improve the walkability and aesthetics of North Beverwyck Road, to benefit small businesses, to modernize Lake Hiawatha’s Library branch, and to work toward the creation of Henry N. Luther Park. These projects will benefit Parsippany’s economy and improve the quality of life in the most densely populated area in the Township.

“Our refurbishment of North Beverwyck Road began with the installation of signs bearing its original name: Washington’s Trail,” said Mayor Soriano. “It continued with a major walkability study conducted in partnership with The College of New Jersey, and plans for streetscaping improvements to make this downtown a more walkable destination.”

Lake Hiawatha will benefit from the “Library Construction Bond Act” – from which the Township was awarded $2,999,530 – specifically for the construction of a brand new library branch in Lake Hiawatha. The new construction will also include critical technology upgrades to better serve and be more accessible to Township residents. (Click here for related article)

Lake Hiawatha will also benefit from a Morris County Open Space Grant – an award of $659,000 – to acquire a 5.4-acre tract of land along Knoll Road. This will complete the Township’s acquisition of 30 acres of contiguous open space, to create Henry N. Luther Park, which will be Parsippany’s largest municipal park and the Township’s 32nd public park. In addition to passive and active recreation opportunities, the park will have direct access to the proposed Boonton Reservoir Trails Project. This acquisition will be the culmination of an over 30-year investment to preserve the open space in Lake Hiawatha. (Click here for related article)

North Beverwyck Road will soon benefit from the “Municipal Aid Grant” – an award of $351,700 – specifically for Phase 1 streetscaping. This program will widen sidewalks, improve traffic management, install new infrastructure, and advance other aspects to the benefit of North Beverwyck Road’s mobility, aesthetics, and economic activity.

In total, the three grants comprise $4,010,230 in direct economic investment into Lake Hiawatha and the surrounding community. This infusion of funds is unprecedented in the Township. These grants are a major step in the Soriano administration’s efforts to assist local businesses, improve the quality of life for residents, and make North Beverwyck Road a downtown destination.

“Grant funds do not automatically appear,” Mayor Soriano said. “Our receipt of this capital is the culmination of months and years of hard work and dedication by our Township staff and professionals.”

Parsippany Economic Development Committee Chairman Robert Peluso said “Well informed and engaged citizens will undoubtedly bring positive returns for Lake Hiawatha and our entire community. Our investment in Lake Hiawatha will create a vibrant downtown, but our community needs to design what it is really going to look like while preserving our past and creating a long future. Over the years, our Economic Development Advisory Committee and the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce recommended streetscape solutions and upgrades for Lake Hiawatha’s downtown area that included vehicle parking. Through major grant funding, the investment in our library system and recreational facilities will ensure that our Township is taking a stronger role in providing services and recreational opportunities without raising taxes for our residents and businesses. We look forward to continuing to support forward progress in our community.”

“I am pleased to see the long-standing advocacy by past and present Township officials and staff are finally getting the deserved attention and funding grants. Our businesses sorely, and immediately, need improved aesthetics in this district to draw more customers and clients to our region. These projects must be completed in a timely fashion to help business owners and residents recover from the lost business and uncertainty caused by COVID,” said former Council President Louis Valori.