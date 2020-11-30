Council Meeting Scheduled for Tuesday, December 1

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills will conduct its regularly scheduled council agenda meeting Tuesday, December 1 at 7:00 p.m.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be held via a web conferencing program named WebEx. This program will allow the public to listen in to the meeting and to participate during the public portion session only. This program uses a “raise hand” button in the software to address those who wish to speak during the public portion.

Please be advised that in order for a member of the public to speak during the public portion, they will need to provide their first name, last name, email address, address, and city accurately. Anyone not using their real name and address will not be allowed to speak during the public portion.

For more information, please contact the Township Clerk’s office at (973) 263-4351 or email pthclerk@parsippany.net.

Comments

Comments