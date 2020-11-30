Skunk Tested Positive for Rabies on Oswego Avenue

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany Troy-Hills Health Department was notified on November 25, that a skunk off Oswego Avenue in the Lake Hiawatha section has tested positive for the Rabies virus.

Rabies is a fatal disease of warm-blooded mammals caused by a virus, most frequently spread through a bite or scratch from an infected animal. An infected animal has the rabies virus in its saliva and infects other animals or people through bites and contact with saliva. Once infected animals become ill, they may bite or attack other animals or people.

Common carriers of the virus are raccoons, skunks, foxes, woodchucks, bats, and feral (stray) cats. You are advised to stay away from wild animals and animals that you do not know. Please DO NOT FEED STRAY ANIMALS. Do not make pets of wild animals. Be certain that your dog is properly licensed, vaccinated, and up to date on their rabies vaccination. If you know of any stray cats, or dogs, or any other animal in the area acting strangely, please contact the Parsippany Animal Control at (973) 263-7083.

Please keep garbage in a container with a tight-fitting lid to prevent attracting animals. Clean up spilled birdseed. Do not leave pet food out for extended time periods.

If you are exposed (either bitten or scratched) by any suspected animal; please act promptly. Immediately wash the bite wound with soap and water and call your physician and the Health Department. If your pet is bitten or in a fight with a wild animal, please contact the Parsippany Health Department at (973) 263-7160 and your Veterinarian.