Troy Hills Elementary School K-Kids Held a Food Drive

PARSIPPANY — Troy Hills Elementary School K-Kids collected food and donated it to various Troy Hills Families and the Parsippany Food Pantry

In addition, they donated diapers, formula, and jackets to Camden Street School in Newark.

K-Kids is a community service club for fourth and fifth-grade students.

Troy Hills K-Kids is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany.

K-Kids can provide opportunities for students to discover their heart to serve. When students discover their heart to serve, they decide that serving others is a new, exciting way of life. The service club experience at a young age can help students accept their own ability to make a difference, enhance their knowledge of their own passions and convictions, and develop their ability to empathize with those in need in their communities.