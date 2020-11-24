Parsippany-Troy Hills Elks Lodge #2078 Donates to Parsippany Food Pantry

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Elks Lodge #2078 Donated $2,000 to Parsippany Food Pantry. Accepting the donation from Joseph Serrecchia, Exalted Ruler is Michele Picone from Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills Human Services.

On June 1, the Elks National Foundation released $3.7 million for the Spotlight Grants. These $2,000 grants are available to every Lodge to shine the light on COVID-19 relief, for there is no more pressing issue facing American communities than the response to the pandemic. But the needs will look different in different communities, so we’ve built in more flexibility this year. As people find themselves unemployed or underemployed, local food banks and food pantries will feel the strain and will have an increased need for donations and supplies. The need will be great and the opportunity to positively and immediately impact the community is greater.

The Parsippany Emergency Food Pantry is located at Parsippany Community Center, 1130 Knoll Road, Lake Hiawatha, and is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For additional information call (973) 263-7163.