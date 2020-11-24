Craig A. Mascenik, 29, Passed Away

PARSIPPANY — Craig Allan Mascenik, 29, passed away suddenly, Friday, November 20, 2020 at his home in Byram.

Born in Ridgewood he had lived in the Parsippany, Lake Hiawatha, Mount Tabor area for twenty years, and in Sparta before coming to Byram.

Craig was self-employed and had worked in landscaping, auto repair, and most recently construction.

He was an avid Chargers and Rangers fan.

Survivors include his loving parents, Richard J. and Patricia A. (nee Leahy) Mascenik; his beloved siblings, John Mascenik and his wife Michelle, Justin Mascenik and his companion, Samantha Hoffman, Colin Mascenik, and Chelsea Mascenik; his nephews and niece, Clyde, Maverick, and Elvira Mascenik; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit Friday evening, November 27, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service, 60 North Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, November 28, 12:30 p.m. at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, Parsippany. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to The Sunrise House, 37 Sunset Inn Road, Lafayette, NJ 07848 For further information click here.

