PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Planning Board has scheduled a meeting for Monday, December 7 at 7:30 p.m. Some of the items on the agenda include Application No.: 20:524 Lidl U.S. Operations, 435 North Beverwyck Road, Block: 483 Lots: 1 Preliminary and Final Major Site Plan w/‘C’ Variance Major Soiling Moving Permit and other business: The District at 1515.

This meeting will be held virtually. To login into the meeting click here. To view a copy of the agenda click here.