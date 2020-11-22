Hoboken Police Sergeant Peter Zanin Passed; Parsippany Resident

PARSIPPANY — Hoboken Police Department is reporting that Sergeant Peter Zanin, 46,(pictured far right), passed away at 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 21 at St. Clare’s Hospital, Denville.

He leaves behind his wife Samantha, three young children, his mother Arlene, brother Kevin, and brother-in-law Ryan.

Zanin is a Parsippany resident.

Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla said the city will fly flags at half-staff for the week, starting Saturday.

“On behalf of the city of Hoboken, I send my deepest condolences to the Zanin family and the entire Hoboken Police Department for the tragic loss of Sgt. Peter Zanin,” he wrote. “I am fortunate for having the privilege of getting to know Sgt. Zanin. He was not a man of pretense, but rather a man who exhibited quiet grace and humility. He was a kind human and a gentle soul. Sgt. Zanin wore his uniform proudly and served our community with honor. His loss is a tremendous loss for the city. May his soul rest in peace.”

