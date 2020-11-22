Breaking News: Stabbing on Troy Road; One Dead; One In Custody

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Focus is at the scene of 59 Troy Road. Initial reports indicate one man is dead and a suspect was transported to Morristown Medical Center after an apparent knife fight Sunday morning.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Police responded to the homicide call at 9:02 a.m.

Daily Record is reporting, “the victim, Antonio DeJesus, 34, was found at the scene stabbed several times in the head. The unidentified alleged perpetrator also was found at the scene with stab wounds. He was taken into custody by county law-enforcement and Parsippany Police.” The cause and manner of death are pending and the investigation remains open and ongoing.

The investigation is being conducted by members of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office – Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit.

This appears to be an isolated incident and there does not appear to be an ongoing risk to the public.

