PARSIPPANY — A tanker truck owned by John Duffy Energy Services overturned on Route 287 Southbound at Exit 40A (Parsippany Road) at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 22.

Reports from the scene said approximately 100 gallons leaked so far going into the storm drain and onto the roadway. Parsippany-Troy Hills Volunteer Fire Department 5 Hazmat team was on the scene.

There is one patient with a shoulder injury.